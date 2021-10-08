Security forces vote in Iraq's general election Oct. 8, 2021 Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 4:24 a.m.
1 of11 Security forces wait to vote during the early voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Security forces gather to vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election. Nabil al-Jurani Show More Show Less
3 of11 Security forces gather to vote during a special voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Security forces gather to vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election. Nabil al-Jurani Show More Show Less
5 of11 A police officer casts his vote at a polling center ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Nabil al-Jurani Show More Show Less
6 of11 An Iraqi traffic policeman dips his finger in ink after voting during a special voting session ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 An Iraqi federal policeman displays his ink-stained finger at a polling center during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A police officer displays his ink-stained finger at a polling center during the early voting for security forces ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Nabil al-Jurani Show More Show Less
9 of11 Security forces gather to vote during a special voting session ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Security forces wait to vote during the early voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 An Iraqi policeman casts his vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Iraqi security personnel across the country are casting their ballots Friday two days ahead of parliamentary election. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.
The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.