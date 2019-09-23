Second suspect arrested in apparent beating of mall employee

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the apparent beating and robbery of an employee at a store in Westfield mall.

According to reports, police received a call of an assault in progress but the suspects were gone when officers arrived. The store employee said she was working when a male and a female entered the store. The female announced that she had issues with a friend of the employee and the two then shoved the emplyee, hit her with a water bottle and stole her phone. The male suspect, Jonathan Dawson, 22, of Bridgeport, also hit the employee in the face with his fist. Dawson was later arrested on a warrant and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

On September 16, police arrested the female suspect, Tiana Feliciano, 20, of Bridgeport. She was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and fourth-degree larceny. Bond was $15,000 for court later that afternoon.