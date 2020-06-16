Second charter revision hearing June 24

The Trumbull Charter Revision Commission 2020 will hold its second online public hearing on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m. The commission previously held a public hearing on April 15, prior to beginning work on the revision.

Under state law, the Charter Revision Commission must hold a second public hearing after completing, but before submitting its draft report to the Town Council. The commission is currently finalizing its draft report, which will be posted on the town website prior to the public hearing.

The draft report was based on input from the public, including the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area, and from town officials and employees. Members of the public are invited to review the draft report and give their comments at the public hearing.

The public hearing will be conducted via Zoom, and the public can participate by viewing or listening to the hearing on their computer, cell phone or landline. Members of the public who are participating on Zoom can request to speak and make comments to the commission.

The hearing will also be broadcast live on Facebook, although Facebook viewers will not be able to comment. Instructions on how to participate will be posted on the town website, trumbull-ct.gov. Comments may also be emailed to the commission’s clerk, Cynthia Katske, at ckatske@trumbull-ct.gov, prior to the hearing.