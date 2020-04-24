Seattle police arrest 2 suspects after fatal hit-and-run

SEATTLE (AP) — Two suspects were arrested after a hit-and-run in Ballard, Washington left a woman dead last month, authorities said.

The Seattle Police Department has booked Thursday a woman, 33, and a man, 50, into the King County Jail on murder, arson and auto theft charges, The Seattle Times reported.

The man was already in jail on unrelated robbery charges, police said.

The woman hit by the vehicle was in a parking lot northwest of the University of Washington on March 19 around noon when she was struck, authorities said. The driver left the scene after the collision, police said.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she later died from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The King County medical examiner’s office has identified her as Lori Tate, 52.