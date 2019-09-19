Seattle mayor wants to impose per-ride tax on Uber, Lyft

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle would charge a new 51-cent tax on each Uber and Lyft ride in the city, and use some of that money to finish the downtown streetcar, under a proposal released by Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The Seattle Times reports that Durkan expects to get about $25 million a year from the tax. She'd like to fill the $56 million budget shortfall for the streetcar, fund affordable housing and creating a new way for Uber and Lyft drivers to appeal sudden deactivations —sudden removal — from the apps.

Durkan's office also plans to set a minimum pay rate for Lyft and Uber drivers, but will first study the issue before determining details. With City Council approval, both the tax and wage rules would start next July.

Uber and Lyft slammed the tax proposal, saying it will drive up costs for riders.