PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship.

Officials of the Coast Guard's 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel. A search was launched of the river in the vicinity of the Central Waterfront area of Camden, New Jersey.