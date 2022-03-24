Searchers in China find wing, engine parts after plane crash NG HAN GUAN, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 7:18 a.m.
1 of17 Search and rescue workers pause along a trail near the China Eastern crash site Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
2 of17 Soldiers hold shovels as they preparing to head to the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735 to search for the black box, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
3 of17 Burned trees and debris are scattered along the stepped hillside near the China Eastern crash site Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Wuzhou city, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
4 of17 Zhu Tao, director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Authority of China, discusses the China Eastern flight crash at a press conference in Wuzhou city on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
5 of17 Search and rescue workers gather along a road leading into the China Eastern crash site Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
6 of17 Policemen take rest at a temporary command post setup near the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
7 of17 Soldiers stand in formation as they preparing to head to the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
8 of17 A villager recalls when the China Eastern flight crashed nearby on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
9 of17 Soldiers eat their meals near the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
10 of17 Soldiers stand in formation as they prepare to head to the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735 to search for the black box, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
11 of17 A relative of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 cries as she is escorted near the crash site, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Shentian village, southwestern China's Guangxi province.
12 of17 Security watch over a road heading to Molang village near the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
13 of17 Police and communication workers stand watch along a road heading to Molang village near the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
14 of17 Volunteers prepare to deliver supplies at the Molang village near the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
15 of17 Workers supporting the rescue and search effort wash up at a disinfecting station near the China Eastern crash site Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
16 of17 Search and rescue workers line up along a command center near the China Eastern crash site Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Molang village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
17 of17 Zhu Tao, director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Authority of China, discusses the China Easter flight crash at a press conference in Wuzhou city on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province.
WUZHOU, China (AP) — Hundreds of people in rain gear and rubber boots searched muddy, forested hills in southern China on Thursday for the second flight recorder from a jetliner that crashed with 132 people aboard.
No survivors have been found since the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 dived into a mountainous area Monday during a domestic flight, but authorities say they still are looking.