Search and rescue incidents rise at Olympic National Park

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Olympic National Park is seeing an increase in search and rescue operations this year.

KOMO-TV reports typically, the park averages about 50 to 60 incidents per year.

But park rangers say several incidents over the Labor Day holiday weekend brought the total for this year to 71.

Olympic National Park Acting Chief Ranger Kristin Kirschner says it's enough to want to get the message out to visitors to be prepared when they're visiting.

Kirschner wants every hiker to take precautions when visiting Olympic National Park, especially with rapidly changing weather conditions as the transition from summer to fall begins.

Generally, the search and rescue incidents have required crews to carry someone out of the back-country or call in a helicopter from one of several partner agencies. During an incident on Saturday, a Park Service chopper based out of Mt. Rainier National Park was used.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/