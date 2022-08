This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — The SeaQuest Trumbull for-profit aquarium located inside Westfield Trumbull mall has removed one species and is in the process of relocating another out of state, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The removals are part of an agreement between the company and the state.

According to state officials, SeaQuest has removed the kinkajous from the Trumbull facility, and the porcupines will soon follow. A kinkajou, which is a small mammal, reportedly scratched a young child in February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The porcupine is still present but not open for interaction,” said James Fowler, a DEEP senior advisor on outreach and education. “They are waiting to transport the porcupine as they will be using air transport and need to wait for cooler temperatures.”

In July, DEEP and SeaQuest Trumbull issued a “memorandum of understanding” stating that the two entities have “worked together to clarify husbandry standards, enhance animal welfare, and set expectations for ensuring public safety for animal interactions at SeaQuest.”

Under the agreement, the business can continue offering interactions with many of its exotic animals, including otters, wallabies, sloths, and Bengal cats. But SeaQuest agreed to move porcupines and kinkajous in its care out of state.

“DEEP has made it clear to SeaQuest that if further incidents were to occur at the SeaQuest Trumbull facility, DEEP would reserve its right to revisit whether SeaQuest qualifies as an exhibitor in Connecticut and, if necessary, to take enforcement action to the extent provided for by the laws of the State of Connecticut,” DEEP communications director Will Healey said.

The agreement comes in the wake of a May 2 letter sent from a DEEP official to SeaQuest representatives calling out the facility for a string of alleged violations — including reportedly offering “fish pedicures” and not adequately controlling its animals — and declaring that SeaQuest was in danger of losing its status as an exhibitor in Connecticut. Losing its status as an exhibitor would mean the facility could no longer possess wild animals, according to the letter.

Kelly Bistriceanu, SeaQuest’s national marketing director said the agreement is a positive step forward.

“SeaQuest Trumbull LLC is happy that we were able to work with DEEP and work out any confusion in regard to our exhibitor exemption status,” she said. “We are committed to continue the relationship with DEEP and all of our regulatory agencies to bring world class care to our animals and we look forward in connecting millions of guests to our amazing animals from all over the planet.”

However, that May 2 letter, obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media through the Freedom of Information Act, paints a much less optimistic picture of SeaQuest and its relationship with state authorities.

Since opening in July 2019, the Trumbull SeaQuest has received multiple citations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including the one involving the kinkajou. Others include one in 2021, alleging, among other things, that a child was bitten by an otter in July 2020 and an employee hit an otter with a metal bowl in June 2020.

Other SeaQuests nationwide have also been under scrutiny over the years, including the one in Littleton, Colo., which had its license suspended by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in 2019. However, it is still operating and received a new license through the Pet Animal Care Facilities Act, which administered by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The letter, sent by DEEP Deputy Commissioner Mason Trumble to SeaQuest representatives, lists a variety of violations of state regulations allegedly made by the Trumbull SeaQuest, dating back to roughly a month after the Trumbull SeaQuest opened.

Most of the violations listed in Trumble’s letter are related to allegations of SeaQuest employees failing to properly control the animals, sometimes resulting in injuries to patrons. Specific incidents mentioned in the letter include a social media post on July 25, 2020 “that an iguana scratched a member of the public and their child, and an employee of the Facility told her that ‘it wasn’t the first time that day that the animal did that.’ ”

Many social media posts are mentioned in the letter, including one dating back to September, 2019 with “multiple photos tagging the Facility and showing a minor child hugging and kissing an albino wallaby with no staff present.”

The document mentions another 2019 incident, taking place in August, about a month after the facility had opened.

In that incident, Trumble alleges, “a minor child was allowed to come into contact with an otter in possession of the Facility and was subsequently bitten on the hand through an otter feeding tube. The next day, the State Veterinarian reported there is no approved rabies vaccine for otters and no established rabies quarantine period following exposure incidents.”

Trumble’s letter also mentions the encounter with the kinkajou that led to a child being scratched as another example of improper handling of animals.

A separate letter obtained as part of the FOI request, written by a parent of the child who was scratched to the state, claimed that the child had to be vaccinated against rabies following the incident.

Trumble states in his letter to SeaQuest that SeaQuest’s national husbandry director emailed the DEEP following the incident and said “The team member did not have the kinkajou on a harness during the encounter which is clearly defined in our policy, the team member also let the animal go into the child’s shoulder which is also in violation of our policy.”

The staff member involved in the encounter was terminated. However, Trumble writes in the letter that “social media posts both before and after this incident clearly show these policies are not followed.”

The most recent incident mentioned in the letter reportedly happened in April 2022, when SeaQuest reported that a wallaby had scratched a patron. Another document obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media through the FOI request revealed that the scratch didn’t bleed and the animal had been properly vaccinated.

Other violations mentioned in the letter include an assertion that SeaQuest “does not comply with all laws of the municipality in which it is located. As of this writing, your Facility is still actively advertising and selling tickets for ‘Fishy Kisses’ fish pedicures on its website and social media, which is in violation of Department of Public Health’s ‘Salon Infection Control Guidelines.’”

According to the SeaQuest web site, “fishy kisses” is a paid experience in which patrons dip their feet into a tank of fish and the “toothless feeders gently remove dead skin cells for a fun and completely unique experience.”

The letter also mentions the issues at other SeaQuest locations. “USDA Inspection Reports over the years for facilities located around the United States show citations against various SeaQuest facilities for myriad reasons — including human/animal incidents, husbandry violations, health violations, and documentation violations,” it states.

Trumble’s correspondence asked that SeaQuest Trumbull remove several categories of animals from its premises by May 13.

The documents obtained from the FOI request also include a lengthy rebuttal to Trumble’s charge from the two attorneys representing SeaQuest. The letter basically responds to the state’s allegations point by point.

For instance, in response to the claim that the “fishy kisses” violate state Salon Infection Control Guidelines, the SeaQuest attorneys said the guidelines are inapplicable to SeaQuest Trumbull, as it is not a barber shop or beauty salon. The attorneys also pushed back against the claims that staff improperly controlled the animals — particularly the assertion that social media showed people interacting with the animals without staff present.

“The social media photos do not tell the true story because while SeaQuest Trumbull staff is always present, they generally step to the side and do not insert themselves in the photo so as not to ‘spoil’ the picture being taken,” the letter reads.

The letter closes with the attorneys offering to let the DEEP visit SeaQuest Trumbull “so that the agency can review any documentation relevant to establish SeaQuest Trumbull’s compliance with the regulations.”

Healey said SeaQuest asked for an administrative hearing and the parties eventually decided to use a mediator to see if they could resolve their differences without the hearing.

The mediation resulted in the current agreement, which concludes with the assertion that “if an incident occurs that results in an alleged public or animal safety issue, the parties reserve the right to revisit the matter of the Connecticut exhibitor exemption.”