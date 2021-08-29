Scottsbluff students get expert help in preparing sushi

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Things were getting fishy in the Scottsbluff High School culinary lab kitchen last week. The advanced culinary high school students prepped and plated around five or six different sushi dishes. The students prepared the dishes with the help of former SHS family consumer science instructor Nancy Sakurada and SHS 1984 alum Anita Eisenhauer, who is now an instructor at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York.
Eisenhauer just happened to be back in the area visiting family and wanted to get together with Sakurada to make some sushi. Sakurada, who helped implement the ProStart culinary program at the high school in the mid-2000s, has visited SHS as a guest instructor on multiple occasions for sushi classes. She thought it would be a great opportunity for both Eisenhauer and the students to work together in class.