Early results show Republican Tony Scott leading Democratic challenger Sheila Papps Tuesday night in the race to represent Connecticut's 112th district in the state House.

According to early returns, with 89.2 percent of the expected votes in, Scott was winning with 60.4 percent of the vote to Papps' 39.6. Though Papps said shortly before 10:30 p.m. that she appeared to be losing, she didn't plan to concede "until all the votes were in."

Scott was the incumbent in the district, which includes parts of Monroe, Easton, and Trumbull, after winning a special election in 2021.

He said, though there were still votes to be counted, he looked likely to win and thanked the people of his district who supported him.

"I am humbled they convincingly chose me to be their voice for the 112th District," Scott said. "I look forward to proudly representing everyone in the 112th District, just as I have done for the past two years."

In addition to that, he has served on the Monroe Economic Development Commission, Monroe Parks & Recreation Commission, and Monroe Town Council. In the run-up to the election, Scott said his key issues were affordability and public safety. He said he planning to use surpluses from "overtaxation and federal dollars" to roll back the tax burden on residents.

Papps said she has no experience in politics, and said her background is in marketing and advertising.

She said she saw it as something of a triumph that she appeared to garner nearly 40 percent of the vote, considering that she hadn't mounted much of a campaign.

"It shows how partisan politics have become," Papps said.