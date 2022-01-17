Scott creates MLK Day videos, hopes to rebut Biden speech MEG KINNARD, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 8:25 a.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With a video series on issues he sees as pertinent to the Black community, the U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican, Tim Scott of South Carolina, is putting forth what he characterizes as a positive response to partisan rhetoric on race that he’s best-positioned to rebut.
But that approach comes with some harsh words about President Joe Biden’s recent rhetoric.