Scotch whisky makers welcome suspension of costly US tariffs

LONDON (AP) — Scotch whisky makers breathed a sigh of relief Thursday after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs on one of Scotland's main exports following the resolution of a long-standing trade row between the U.S. and the EU over subsidies to aircraft companies Boeing and Airbus.
President Donald Trump slapped a 25% tariff on single malt Scotch whisky in 2019 as part of the trade dispute over aerospace subsidies. While the U.K. no longer is an EU member, it belonged to the bloc when the tariffs were imposed and is a major participant in Airbus.