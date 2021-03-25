Science panel: Consider air cooling tech as climate back-up SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 12:08 p.m.
1 of2 This March 2021 photo provided by researcher Yomay Shyur shows a gondola at a Harvard University facility in Cambridge, Mass., which will be tested on a balloon over Sweden for eventual possible use in releasing sunlight-reflecting aerosols into the Earth's atmosphere. On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the National Academy of Sciences said the U.S. must seriously consider the idea of tinkering with the atmosphere to cool a warming Earth and accelerate research into how and whether humanity should hack the planet. (Yomay Shyur via AP) Yomay Shyur/AP Show More Show Less
The U.S. must seriously consider the idea of tinkering with the atmosphere to cool a warming Earth and accelerate research into how and whether humanity should hack the planet, the National Academy of Sciences said Thursday.
The report by the academy, set up by Abraham Lincoln to provide the government with expert advice, doesn’t recommend carrying out solar geoengineering to bounce heat back to space. At least not yet.
