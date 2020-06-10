Schools to reopen in the fall; guidance is coming next week

Vermont is able to safely open its schools to in-person instruction in the fall, with safety measures and guidelines that will be published next week, Education Secretary Dan French said Wednesday.

“We recognize that as much as COVID-19 has been an unprecedented public health emergency, in many cases it has been an education emergency,” he said.

Among the safety measures, all students and staff will have a daily health check, including a temperature screening, when they get to school, he said. Staff will be required to wear facial coverings, and students are encouraged to do so when appropriate, French said.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

___

WINOOSKI OUTBREAK

The number of coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Winooski has grown to 74, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Wednesday. About 80% of the cases are in Winooski, and much of the rest are in Burlington, he said.

Only one in five of the people reported symptoms and the median age of the those infected continues to be "very low" at 20, he said. There were still no reports or deaths or hospitalizations related to the outbreak, he said.

“We’ve had tremendous, tremendous adherence to isolation and quarantine protocols by the population that’s affected,” he said.

_____

CLASS OF 2020 GIFT

A charitable organization is giving every member of the Vermont high school class of 2020 one free course at the Community College of Vermont this fall, said Dan Smith, president of the Community Foundation of Vermont.

The J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation is providing the gift. Students may pick the course.

“We hope it sets you on the path of launching a career of becoming a nurse, flying planes, becoming a doctor, building websites, building buildings, making things, taking care of people, or becoming governor,” Smith said. “It is all wide open if you take this next step."