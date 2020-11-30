School system dismisses early after cybersecurity threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama school system dismissed students early Monday because of what school officials described as a cybersecurity threat.

Huntsville City Schools announced that students would be dismissed beginning at noon because of a potential cybersecurity threat. Students and staff were directed to shut down any school-issued devices and to keep them powered off until further notice.

The school system said that, "administrators are working with authorities to work to resolve the issue."