School shooting suspect becomes upset during brawl trial TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2021 Updated: Oct. 6, 2021 4:01 p.m.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz cries in court during day two of jury selection in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, on four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack on a Broward jail guard in November 2018. Cruz is accused of punching Sgt. Ray Beltran, wrestling him to the ground and taking his stun gun.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The preliminary stage of jury selection in the trial of the Florida school massacre suspect on charges that he attacked a jail guard concluded Wednesday, but not before attorneys clashed over whether Nikolas Cruz should be allowed to draw using colored pencils to avoid getting upset.
Prosecutor Maria Schneider accused Cruz’s attorneys of giving him the colored pencils to make the suspected killer of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February 2018 appear sympathetic before the prospective jurors.