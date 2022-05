LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school bus hydroplaned in rainy weather and overturned on Interstate 64 Tuesday morning, injuring some students and shutting down westbound lanes of the roadway, officials said.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan told news outlets that 21 students were on the bus and some were injured, though how many wasn't clear. Students were taken to area hospitals to get checked out, but there had been no reports of serious injuries, she said.