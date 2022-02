TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two school board members of a district taken over by South Carolina education officials are suing to stop the state from consolidating the district into a larger one.

The lawsuit said state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman exceeded her authority taking over Florence School District 4 and and has continued to abuse her power by working to consolidate the district into the much larger Florence School District 1, the Morning News of Florenc e reported.