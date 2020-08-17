School administrator dies of hornet attack complications

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — An administrator for the Neenah Joint School District has died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets earlier this month, according to district officials.

Andrew Thorson, 38, died Saturday after he was stung at his home on Aug. 2, the school district said. Thorson was the district's deputy administrator for business services, a husband and a father of four daughters ranging in age from 2 to 11.

Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer issued a statement Sunday.

“We are shocked and devastated by Andrew’s passing. He was not only extraordinary in his job, but he was an even more exceptional husband, father and human being. Our hearts ache for Heather, his girls and his entire family. We will continue to do whatever we can to help them through this difficult time for all of us," Pfeiffer said.

According to district officials, Thorson helped create a new financial management system, and produced a balanced budget each year of his tenure.

He also helped design the new Neenah High School, and is described by the district as a visionary behind the creation of the district’s $114.9 million referendum which he helped pass in April, WBAY-TV reported.