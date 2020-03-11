School News

Frenchtown School

There is a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 12, for afternoon and evening conferences by appointment only. No breakfast or lunch will be served.

PTA’s Math Night will be at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. Flyers were sent home. A parent must attend with their Frenchtown student(s).

Spring photos will be taken on Wednesday, March 18. These will be individual photos only. Flyers were sent home.

The next Student Council meeting will be on Thursday, March 19, at 7:45 a.m.

Our Multicultural Dinner is Friday, March 20, which will be from 6:30-9 p.m. Flyers were sent home.

Monday, March 23, is a full day of school for students and staff. The PD day for teachers, no school for students, has been moved to Tuesday, April 28, due to voting that will take place at some of the schools for the Presidential primary.

The parent orientation for parents of incoming kindergarten students for the 2020-2021 school year who have already enrolled through Long Hill and who will attend Frenchtown School will be on Thursday, March 26, at 9 a.m. More information will be mailed home closer soon.

The School Store is open every other Friday during lunch shifts and will be open on March 30 and April 3.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs until March 14. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com click on sign in (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends, sign up your cards if you haven’t already. We have earned more than $2,500 so far.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 25, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com; our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, Cromwell, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. We have only 12 families who have enrolled so far, but we have earned over 12,500 points. Let your family and friends who live and shop in those areas know and have them enroll their cards for us.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. The format is now a digital one: boxtops4education.com/

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownschool.com

Trumbull Community Television - Keeping Trumbull Connected - can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.