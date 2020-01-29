School News

Frenchtown School

Kindergarten Registration is taking place during January and February at Long Hill for children born before January 1, 2016. See the TPS website at trumbullps.org/ for additional information on how to enroll your child. You will need to call 203-452-4348 to set up your appointment. The parent orientation for parents of incoming kindergarten students for the 2020-2021 school year who will attend Frenchtown School will be on Thursday, March 26. More information will be mailed home closer to the date.

The Fathers’ Day Super Bowl Breakfast will be on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m.-noon.

The next Kindness Club meeting will be on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 a.m., for group 2 members.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, our Fathers’ Club will hold their monthly meeting at InSports at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11 through Thursday, Feb. 13, will be our next PTA Scholastic Book Fair. Classes have been scheduled to attend on one of the three dates.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, all grade levels will attend presentations by Ralph Masiello, an author/illustrator.

No school on Friday, Feb. 14 or Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents’ Day.

The next Student Council meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:45 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 is the Fathers’ Club Harlem Globetrotter night at Webster Bank Arena at 7 p.m. Flyers were sent home.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs until March 14. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com click on sign in (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends, sign up your cards if you haven’t already. We have earned over $2,000 so far.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 25, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com; our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, Cromwell, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. We have only 12 families who have enrolled so far. Let your family and friends who live and shop in those areas know and have them enroll their cards for us.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. The format is now a digital one: boxtops4education.com/

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownschool.com

