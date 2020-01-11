School News

Frenchtown School

No school on Monday, Jan. 20, for the observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The next Fathers’ Club meeting will be held at Frenchtown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m., to finalize plans for the SuperBowl Breakfast.

Save the Date for the Fathers’ Day SuperBowl Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 2. More information will be sent home.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs until March 14. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop number found on the back of the card. Visit www.stopandshop.com click on sign-in (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends please sign up your cards if you haven’t already. We have earned over $1,538 so far.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment! Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 25, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at www.shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, Cromwell, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. We have only 12 families who have enrolled so far. Let your family and friends who live and shop in those areas know and have them enroll their cards for us.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. The format is now a digital one. https://www.boxtops4education.com/

Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: www.frenchtownschool.com

Trumbull Community Television - Keeping Trumbull Connected - can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.