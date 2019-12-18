School News

The Band and String concerts are on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20, is a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m. No breakfast or lunch will be served.

Winter break is Monday, Dec. 23 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. School reopens on Thursday, Jan. 2.

We hope that everyone has a restful break and a Happy New Year.

Frenchtown is enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs until March 14. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop number found on the back of the card. Visit www.stopandshop.com click on sign-in (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. Parents and friends please sign up your cards if you haven’t already. We have earned over $1,000 so far.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment! Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 25, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at www.shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, Cromwell, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. We have only 11 families who have enrolled so far. Let your family and friends who live and shop in those areas know and have them enroll their cards for us.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. The format is now a digital one. https://www.boxtops4education.com/

Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: www.frenchtownschool.com

Trumbull Community Television - Keeping Trumbull Connected - can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.