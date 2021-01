Families interested in Catholic school education are invited to apply for financial assistance through the Bishop’s Scholarship Fund. Applications for the fund will open Feb. 1.

The fund is intended to help local families afford Catholic education at diocesan elementary schools in Fairfield County. This year 134 students at St. Catherine of Siena and St. Theresa schools in Trumbull received tuition assistance totalling $322,400.

“There’s no better time to experience the difference a Catholic School can make for your child,” said Holly Doherty-Lemoine, executive director of Foundations in Education, Inc., a non-profit agency that supports Catholic education in Fairfield County. “We encourage all families who need financial assistance to apply to the Bishop’s Scholarship Fund. Consideration may be given to families with multiple elementary school-aged children,”

In the 2020-21 academic year, the Bishop’s Scholarship Fund received 2,248 applications for tuition assistance and awarded 1,271 students in kindergarten through eighth grade nearly $2.7 million. Awards ranged from $300 to $3,250 per student.

Of the students who received financial assistance last year, 49 percent are raised by single parents, 54 percent qualified for free or reduced lunch, and the average household income was $56,798, according to Foundations in Education.

This year the application deadline has been extended for new families in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All diocesan elementary schools in Fairfield County opened for in-person learning, but schools do allow remote learning. About 1,200 students are enrolled in the 19 elementary schools in the diocese.

Applicants should apply online via the FACTS Grant and Aid application and complete all questions relative to Bishop’s Scholarship Fund. The deadline to apply is March 15 for families with a child currently enrolled in K-8 at any of the diocesan schools and April 15 for new families.

For more information, visit www.foundationsineducation.org.