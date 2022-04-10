Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer April 10, 2022 Updated: April 10, 2022 7:58 p.m.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — That new No. 1 ranking for Scottie Scheffler looks even better in a Masters green jacket.
Two months after Scheffler finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory, he capped off a most incredible 56-day stretch by making his fourth win the biggest of them all, the Masters by three shots over Rory McIlroy for his first major.