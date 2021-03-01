'Saving lives every day:' Louisiana tops 1M vaccine shots

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana reached a coronavirus vaccine milestone Monday, with more than 1 million shots administered at pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and other sites across the state in the 11 weeks since immunizations began.
The latest data from the state health department shows more than 657,000 people — or 14% of the state's population — have received at least their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been available. More than 368,000 people have gotten both required doses.