Save a date

Parkinson's disease support group

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is sponsoring a Parkinson's disease support group which meets monthly and welcomes guest speakers. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson's disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m., in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford). Learn more at preciousbloodparishmiflord.org.

Epilepsy support group

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocates’ Epilepsy Support Group will meet on the first Monday of every month 7- 8:30 p.m., at The Parsons Complex, 70 West River St. Use the side entrance. For information call 203-874-8731 or e-mailctepilepsy@optonline.net.

Bottle and can drive

Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 hold their monthly bottle and can collection fundraiser in the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St., between 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the second Sunday of each month. For information call 203-606-8113.

Families Anonymous

Families Anonymous is a free, self-help, 12-step support group for adults concerned about the drug, alcohol or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. The group meets Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Hall, 283 Bridgeport Ave. No registration is required. Contact Judy D. at 203-283-3867 or JMdel61@gmail.com.

Recovery

Bridges Healthcare’s SMART Recovery - Family and Friends is a free support group for people affected by the substance abuse or other addictive behaviors of a loved one. Meetings are every Monday from 6:45-8 p.m., at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-878-6365.

SMART Recovery Teen Group is a free support group for teens (ages 16-18) struggling with risky behaviors, including substance misuse, depression, anxiety and self-esteem. Meetings are every Wednesday from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For more information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-693-2640.

Kids Clothes Corner

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St., hosts a first Saturday monthly Kids Clothes Corner from 9 a.m.-noon. There are clothes, shoes, toys, baby items and more.

Caring Network

The Caring Network, a free ongoing support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death, meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month, on the Bridges campus, at 949 Bridgeport Ave., from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Cody-White Funeral Home at 203-874-0268.