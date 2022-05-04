Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after court ruling

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less



BOSTON (AP) — The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building.

The Salem-based group on Tuesday tweeted a copy of its request to raise a flag to mark Satanic Appreciation Week from July 23-29.