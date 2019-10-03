Sanders to be at Democratic debate following heart procedure

In this Sept. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. Sanders' campaign said Wednesday the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and that he’s canceling events and appearances "until further notice." less In this Sept. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. Sanders' campaign said Wednesday the ... more Photo: Cheryl Senter, AP Photo: Cheryl Senter, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sanders to be at Democratic debate following heart procedure 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders will participate in the upcoming Democratic presidential debate after being hospitalized this week because of a blocked artery in his heart.

That’s according to campaign spokeswoman Sarah Ford.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator was hospitalized on Tuesday after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event and sought medical evaluation. Two stents were “successfully inserted,” his campaign said.

Beyond the debate, it’s not clear when he’ll resume campaigning. Democrats will hold their next presidential debate on Oct. 15 in Ohio.

Sanders is one of three Democratic presidential candidates who are more than 70 years old. His hospitalization will likely revive questions about whether the party should turn to a younger generation of leaders.