San Francisco to apologize for wrongs to Chinese immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors of the city with the oldest Chinatown in the U.S. approved a resolution Tuesday to apologize to Chinese immigrants and their descendants, becoming the fourth city in the country and in California to do so in the last year.

The vote of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors was unanimous and without comment. The resolution was approved on the first day of the Lunar New Year and amid a steep rise in assaults and harassment directed at Asian Americans.