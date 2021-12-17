San Francisco mayor declares emergency in troubled district DAISY NGUYEN, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 6:01 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - People sleep near discarded clothing and used needles on a street in the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco, on July 25, 2019. London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin district Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in an effort to reduce overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city's poorest and most drug-infested neighborhoods. The Tenderloin has long been an epicenter of homelessness and drug use, but city officials said the problem has worsened as the national opioid crisis escalated over the course of the pandemic. Janie Har/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - A person walks across the street from a sign for the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco, on Aug. 21, 2019. Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Pedestrians walk along the edge of a sidewalk to avoid tents and sleeping bags, on April 13, 2020, in the tenderloin area of San Francisco. Ben Margot/AP
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of San Francisco declared on Friday a state of emergency in the Tenderloin in an effort to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city's poorest and most drug-infested neighborhoods.
Mayor London Breed said at a news conference attended by the police chief and other public health personnel that rapid drug intervention is needed because about two people a day are dying of overdoses, mostly from fentanyl, in the Tenderloin and the city's South of Market neighborhood.