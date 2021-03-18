San Diego seeking families of homeless men killed in crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego officials released the names of two men killed when a driver crashed into a sidewalk homeless encampment and are asking the public to help them find their families so they can notify them of their deaths.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office said Thursday that they have been unable to locate any relatives of 65-year-old Randy Daniel Ferris and 61-year-old Walter James Jones after searching for days. The men reportedly had been living on the streets for a while, officials said.