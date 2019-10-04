San Diego considers restrictions on cannabis billboards

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A new proposal would limit locations where billboards advertising marijuana businesses can be located in San Diego.

KFMB-TV reports the proposal would ban cannabis billboard within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks, playgrounds, day care centers and youth centers.

That could require the removal of some of the cannabis billboards prominent in many areas of the city.

KFMB says some in the marijuana industry support the proposal because it also would prohibit illegal dispensaries from placing ads.

