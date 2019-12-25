Salvation Army's Christmas donations fall short in Wausau

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (AP) — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Christmas donation campaign fell short of its fundraising goal this year in one central Wisconsin city.

The Salvation Army in Wausau says it got to 80 percent of its $170,000 goal before the holiday campaign ended Christmas Eve. The organization told WSAW-TV donations have dropped in recent years and a lack of volunteers is one of the factors.

“Every time the bucket is not manned by somebody it doesn't get filled. The issue is we need more people to help out,” said Lt. Donna Thammavongsa with Wausau's Salvation Army.

She said another reason for falling short is that people don't carry as much cash anymore.

“More and more people are in financial hardship themselves,” she said.

The Red Kettle campaign dates back to more than 100 years. It's the Salvation Army's biggest annual fundraiser.