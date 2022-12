This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Brooke Davis knew she wanted to use her creativity to bring joy to others. But it took her a while to realize that hair styling was her best vehicle for that expression.

Davis, 21, of Trumbull, opened Salon Luna at 10 Broadway in September, not long after completing cosmetology school. She said her eyes first opened to the importance of styling while she was working part time at the Fairfield salon Hair.

"I loved seeing the art of hair — how people walked in and then walked out so happy," Davis said. "(And) I've always wanted to work for myself and own my own business."

Combining those two realizations, Davis studied cosmetology and set about building a business. She found the 10 Broadway spot, in Trumbull's Long Hill Green, through a teacher and set up shop.

The salon offers cuts, color, highlights and a variety of other services for children and women.

Trumbull Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar said she was pleased with Salon Luna's addition to town on many levels.

"It is so great to see a young business owner who graduated from Trumbull High School open her business here in Long Hill Green," Bakalar said.

She said that the business is located in the Green's Salon Suites concept, which is a co-workspace model for the health and beauty industry that allows multiple small businesses to exist within a larger space.

So far, a lot of Davis's business has been from family, friends, and old customers from other places she's worked, but Davis is hoping to build business. It's difficult, she said, because Salon Luna is a suite inside 10 Broadway, and some people have found it hard to find. Yet she's hoping her customer service will set her shop apart.

"I’m very accommodating," Davis said. "I try to make my clients as happy as possible. I will take however much time I need to make my clients happy."

Davis said she's also open to "fixing" styles if a customer isn't satisfied.

"I don't want to make my clients feel uncomfortable," she said. "They're more than welcome to give me constructive criticism."

The salon is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Davis said she's available for extended hours in the event of a hair emergency.

"I don’t want my clients to ever leave unhappy," she said.