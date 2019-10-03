Salmonella, hepatitis A reported at Crow Wing County Jail

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating cases of salmonella and hepatitis A at the Crow Wing County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says one inmate has tested positive for salmonella, a bacteria that causes gastrointestinal illness. Other inmates and staff have also reported intestinal illnesses. The source of the bacteria has not been determined.

One inmate has also tested positive for hepatitis A, a liver disease caused by contaminated food or water. The source of the virus has not been determined. Inmates and employees that have been potentially exposed are being vaccinated.

The jail has suspended visiting and has limited inmate movement and interactions. A professional cleaning company is sanitizing the jail.