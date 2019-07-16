Sally Ride: First American Woman Astronaut program at library

Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m., Sheryl Faye brings Sally Ride to life at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. This program is a part of the Trumbull Library’s Adult Summer Series, A Universe of Stories.

In this one woman play, Sally Ride’s remarkable life is traced from her childhood to her adulthood. Learn about Ride’s love of science and sports, especially tennis. The story will continue with Ride being picked to be the first American woman astronaut and about her life and career after her time at NASA — from her research with the two shuttle disasters and Sally Ride Science, the organization she created to encourage girls’ interest in math and science. Join for this multi-media presentation in honor of the woman who coined the phrase, Reach for the Stars.

Sheryl Faye is a professional actress and historical performer with a BFA in Acting from Emerson College and a member of SAG-AFTRA. Since 2003, Faye has been inspiring both adults and children with her one-woman historical shows. Today, she presents eight different productions of historical women, including Helen Keller and Clara Barton. Her historical perspectives on these women give audiences a first-hand look at these historical character role models through performances. These live performances are not only entertaining and educational, they also help audiences truly understand the profound positive impact these women have made in history.

When not acting as historical women or in other productions, Faye also works as a voice over artist and as Manager of Client Relations for StageCoach Improv.

Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.