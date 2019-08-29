SD Supreme Court weighs banning concealed guns in its space

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Justices on the South Dakota Supreme Court are considering banning concealed handguns in the court's state Capitol space.

Lawmakers last session approved the Supreme Court's request to exempt its chamber from a new state law allowing residents with enhanced concealed carry permits to bring guns into the Capitol building. The measure requires notifying the Highway Patrol at least 24 hours ahead of time.

The state Supreme Court is now defining where exactly it will prohibit handguns in its space. The Argus Leader reports several legislators are urging the court to allow concealed handguns.

Justices are considering adopting a new rule that would prohibit handguns in the courtroom, justices' offices and other areas. Residents would still be able to have a concealed handgun where the public does business with the court.

___

