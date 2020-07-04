SC sheriff's office investigating 3 dead

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's office is investigating after a shooting has left three people dead in Berkeley County.

Authorities said it happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found multiple people shot to death inside a home, the sheriff's office said in a news release Saturday.

“The increase of violence in our community is troubling.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Berkeley County will not tolerate these brutal actions. We will work around the clock to find the person responsible.”

Lewis said the identities of the deceased would be released by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

What sparked the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-719-4412.