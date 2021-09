CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Starting Monday, every student in South Carolina's second largest school district will have to wear a mask inside schools or have to go to online learning.

Charleston County schools passed a mask rule in August, but waited until this week to put together a way to enforce it for the district's 48,000 students that they think will follow a a provision in the South Carolina budget that said state money could not be used to carry out any school mask mandates.