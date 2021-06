KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Developers planning to build homes on a sand spit south of Charleston, South Carolina are facing another setback after the state Supreme Court overturned their permits to construct a steel seawall.

The court ruled Wednesday that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control should not have issued the permits for the 2,380-foot (725-meter) steel wall between Captain Sam’s Spit and Kiawah Island.