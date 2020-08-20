SC health officials: Keep out of lake with algae blooms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials are warning people to stay out of a lake due to elevated levels of toxins associated with algae blooms in the water.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control issued the warning Wednesday night following test results showing unsafe levels of microcystins in the northern part of Lake Edgar Brown, The State newspaper reported.

“Until further notice, no one should swim, wade or come into contact with the water or scum, foam or algae at Lake Edgar Brown,” said Bryan Rabon, the agency's manager of aquatic science programs.

The paper reports the warning is unusual for a South Carolina lake but the agency said it was necessary to protect people from the toxic algae. Officials also say people should not eat fish from the lake, and that pets swimming in the water could also be at risk.

Microcystins are produced by blue green algae. The U.S. Environmental Protection agency says those exposed to the toxin can experience hay fever-like symptoms, skin rashes, and respiratory and gastrointestinal distress.