SC governor in State of State: More money and bold actions JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 8:27 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that a booming economy and billions of dollars of extra revenue and federal COVID-19 relief money gives the state a once-in-a-lifetime chance to take bold steps to transform South Carolina.
The Republican governor used his fifth State of the State speech to call for some longtime goals like an income tax cut and a police officer in every school. He also called for new objectives like more than $1 billion for roads and bridges and an overhaul of the formula used for state funding for education.
