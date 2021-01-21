SC abortion limits bill with no rape exception nears debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's state senators, emboldened by their newly expanded GOP majority, are nearing floor debate on a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state without exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
Bills seeking stricter abortion limits have been debated for years in the General Assembly, regularly failing when Senate Republicans couldn't get enough votes to clear a procedural hurdle. But abortion foes have expressed confidence this year will be different after Republicans flipped three Senate seats for a 30-16 advantage.