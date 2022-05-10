SC Senate OKs abortion, rejects hate crimes in extra session

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate agreed Tuesday to come back in special session later this year to take up abortion bills to respond to the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban the procedure.
Republicans rejected a request by Democrats to also include in a special session a bill that would make South Carolina the 49th state to approve a law with additional punishment for hate crimes. That bill will die if not approved before the end of the General Assembly's regular session Thursday.