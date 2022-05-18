S. Carolina tries early voting even as other states restrict JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 4:57 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ceremonially signs a bill allowing early voting in the state on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 South Carolina Rep. Brandon Newton, R-Lancaster, talks about a new law allowing early voting in the state during a ceremonial signing of an early voting bill on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, listens to former House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, left, after the ceremonial signing of an early voting bill on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, shakes hands with Rep. Terry Alexander, D-Florence, right, before the ceremonial signing of an early voting bill on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson speaks in support of an early voting bill during the ceremonial signing of the bill on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks at data about the COVID-19 spread in the Kershaw County School District during a discussion with school officials at Camden Elementary School on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. McMaster has quietly signed into law a bill, Monday, May 16, that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges as the state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years . Jeffrey Collins/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina election officials are preparing for early voting for the first time in next month's primaries, expanding the ability to vote in an era when many other states are passing laws to make it harder to cast ballots.
Republicans, Democrats and election officials all came together to pass the new law. They predict that more voters will turn out, especially in November, when they learn they can cast ballots for two weeks before Election Day.
Written By
JEFFREY COLLINS