SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 8:11 p.m.
1 of3 In this image from the body camera video of Richland County Sherrif's Deputy John Anderson, Irvin D. Moorer Charley, 34, holds a piece of wood as he walks towards Anderson, who is backpedaling, in Columbia, S.C. Moorer Charley was shot and killed after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. (Deputy John Anderson/Richland County Sheriff's Department via AP) John Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff's Deputy John Anderson. On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott defended Saturday's fatal shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley, a Black man who walked towards officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Anderson after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. (Richland County Sheriff's Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Hentz. On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott defended Saturday's fatal shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley, a Black man who walked towards officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Deputy John Anderson after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. Lott said that Hentz later arrived, and that deputies unsuccessfully tried to use an electrical stun gun to subdue Moorer Charley. (Richland County Sheriff's Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.
The remarks by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott came Sunday amid an outcry over the Saturday shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed in Columbia after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence.