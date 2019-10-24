Ryan’s Rebels Trunk or Treat event Oct. 27

Ryan's Rebels Trunk or Treat event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1-4 p.m. Ryan's Rebels Trunk or Treat event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1-4 p.m. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ryan’s Rebels Trunk or Treat event Oct. 27 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The third annual Ryan's Rebels Trunk or Treat event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1-4 p.m., at Madison Middle School. This event is free to all trick or treaters and will include music, characters, face painting, crafts, pumpkin painting, trunk design prizes and lots of candy (organic/non-GMO) and toys.

Suggest donation of $25 per car participating in the Trunk or Treat. This will reserve a spot and you will be provided with all of the treats you need to hand out. We encourage our “Trunkers” to use their creativity and decorate their car for a chance to win a prize. If you are interested in registering your trunk to decorate your car and hand out treats, visit ryansrebels.org.

All cars will be given organic, non-GMO or all-natural candies and snacks to hand out to the trick or treaters, as this aligns with the foundation's mission of health.

All proceeds from this event go directly to help children battling pediatric cancer.