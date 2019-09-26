Rutigliano to have reoccurring Coffee Hours in Trumbull

State Rep. David Rutigliano (R-123) will host a coffee hour at Bruegger's Bagels the first Wednesday of every month.

State Rep. David Rutigliano (R-123) has announced that he will host a coffee hour at Bruegger's Bagels, 900 C White Plains Road in Trumbull, the first Wednesday of every month at 8 a.m.

The first coffee hour will be October 2.

Rep. Rutigliano will be available to discuss the issues, answer questions or concerns related to the Town of Trumbull or state government.

For updates on future coffees or legislative information, visit his legislative websites at www.reprutigliano.com and sign-up for his newsletters. He can be contacted via email at Dave.Rutigliano@housegop.ct.gov, or by phone at 1-800-842-1423.